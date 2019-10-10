ECB's Rehn: Recent split in central bank decision-making has some effect on policy
Comments by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn
- Says that FT story earlier is "greatly exaggerated" though
- Believes that Lagarde's 'team-building abilities' should bridge split among members
- ECB still has some time before QE limits become a problem
Rehn is alluding to the earlier report here on the split among the decision to reintroduce QE. It'll be interesting to see how Lagarde handles all of this during her tenure as the economic cracks in the region continue to deepen over the next few quarters.