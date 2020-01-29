ECB's Rehn: We have not run out of monetary policy tools

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn


  • If we need to strengthen policy, we still have the tools to do so
  • Current data shows Sept decision has had positive impact on banks' profitability
ForexLive
Yeah, but it is highly unlikely they will be able to get away with another round of stimulus considering how divided the governing council is at the moment.

The fact that they have been harping on the need for fiscal policy over the past four months pretty much reaffirms that they are at their wits end already.

