ECB's Schnabel: ECB stands ready to adjust size and duration of PEPP

Comments by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel





ECB measures form a powerful package

Rating downgrades may be a risk to policy discussion

ECB has not discussed impact of rating downgrades on purchases

Again, just be reminded that at its current pace of purchases, PEPP will run its course some time around October. The ECB has vowed that the program will continue until at least the end of the year, so they will have to adjust the size accordingly.





As for Schnabel's remarks, the last line is a bit interesting because the ECB did already take some steps to mitigate the impact of rating downgrades on collateral availability.



