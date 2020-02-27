ECB's Schnabel: Price pressures are subdued

Comments by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

There is still significant slack in the euro area economy

ECB 'very worried' about coronavirus outbreak, raises uncertainty to a large degree

Her remarks here don't do much as they pretty much reaffirm the current market mood and view towards the euro area economy.





I reckon the worry for the ECB is that their ammunition locker is starting to be depleted and the virus outbreak raises the possibility of them having to just stand by and watch the economy take a hit, while having to continue to request for fiscal stimulus help.



