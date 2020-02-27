ECB's Schnabel: Price pressures are subdued

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

  • There is still significant slack in the euro area economy
  • ECB 'very worried' about coronavirus outbreak, raises uncertainty to a large degree
ForexLive
Her remarks here don't do much as they pretty much reaffirm the current market mood and view towards the euro area economy.

I reckon the worry for the ECB is that their ammunition locker is starting to be depleted and the virus outbreak raises the possibility of them having to just stand by and watch the economy take a hit, while having to continue to request for fiscal stimulus help.

