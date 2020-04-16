ECB's Schnabel: Shape of economic recovery is uncertain
Comments by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel
- Downside risks to inflation outlook have increased
- ECB ready to act to prevent fragmentation of financing conditions in the Eurozone
Some trivial comments by Schnabel but at least she's being honest. As I've said before, policymakers have no better idea than you and I on how the economic recovery is going to be like because ascertaining the changes in social behaviour is near impossible.