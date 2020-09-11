ECB's Schnabel: The pandemic has not undermined monetary dominance in the euro area

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Schnabel makes no mention of the euro exchange rate in her speech

Following Lagarde's press conference yesterday, the only real "dissenter" has been chief economist, Philip Lane, here. Otherwise, most ECB policymakers appear content enough to give the currency the green light to maintain its upward trajectory as reported here.
