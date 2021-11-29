ECB's Schnabel: We think that inflation peak has been reached in November

Remarks by ECB executive member, Isabel Schnabel

Expects inflation to decline gradually in the coming year

There are no signs that inflation is getting out of control

Inflation won't continue at the same pace as in the past few months

Inflation will trend back towards 2% next year

It would be premature to tighten monetary policy now







Some bold remarks by Schnabel but fitting with the message that the ECB has been trying to send to the market in recent times. German annual inflation is estimated to hit 5% later today but we'll see if that will truly be the peak, as Schnabel thinks it should be.