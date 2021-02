ECB's Schnabel: We will ensure that there is no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions

Remarks by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

Fiscal and monetary policy will remain crucial

Must not be withdrawn prematurely

ECB is monitoring market developments closely

Euro area much better able to deal with lockdowns now

Second lockdown has less severe consequences than the first one

There isn't much that hasn't been said before or already communicated to the market previously. Schnabel does add that the risks are still tilted to the downside in the short-term but there is "light at the end of the tunnel" - pointing to the vaccination program and potential positive spillovers to the euro area coming from Biden's fiscal package as well.