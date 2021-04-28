ECB's Schnable: low profitability of eurozone banks has been a reason for concern for quite some time

Bank profitability is one of the key priorities for our banking supervisors in 2021

The weekly change in the Eurosystem's PEPP holdings at the beginning of April was affected by redemptions, the reduced number of trading & settlement days due to the Easter holidays and the quarter-end amortisation adjustment.

Our targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) have been crucial in supporting bank lending to households and firms.

PEPP was designed to deal with the pandemic and its duration is linked to the pandemic crisis phase. We are free to adjust any parameters of the programme at any point in time if required to fulfill our price stability mandate.

ECB could adjust tiering multiple if necessary



It would be nice to have a regulator concerned about your company's profitability.

