ECB's Stournaras: ECB should accelerate PEPP purchases
Greek ECB member calls for quicker bond buying
- There's no fundamental justification for a tightening of nominal bond yields at the long end
- Governing Council should instruct board at March 11 meeting to fight unwarranted tightening of financial conditions
- Says there is currently an unwarranted tightening of bond yields
Here's calling for faster QE, which would be a dovish shift.
Bund yields have ticked lower on this and we suddenly have some intrigue around the March 11 meeting.
The ECB is certainly the central bank that's been most-concerned about rising yields. At the same time, yields remain ridiculously low (if not negative like bunds) and complaining about this move is a bit rich.