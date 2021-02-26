ECB's Stournaras: ECB should accelerate PEPP purchases

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Greek ECB member calls for quicker bond buying

  • There's no fundamental justification for a tightening of nominal bond yields at the long end
  • Governing Council should instruct board at March 11 meeting to fight unwarranted tightening of financial conditions
  • Says there is currently an unwarranted tightening of bond yields
Here's calling for faster QE, which would be a dovish shift.

Bund yields have ticked lower on this and we suddenly have some intrigue around the March 11 meeting.
bund yields
The ECB is certainly the central bank that's been most-concerned about rising yields. At the same time, yields remain ridiculously low (if not negative like bunds) and complaining about this move is a bit rich.

