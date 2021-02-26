ECB's Stournaras: ECB should accelerate PEPP purchases

There's no fundamental justification for a tightening of nominal bond yields at the long end

Governing Council should instruct board at March 11 meeting to fight unwarranted tightening of financial conditions

Says there is currently an unwarranted tightening of bond yields



Here's calling for faster QE, which would be a dovish shift.





Bund yields have ticked lower on this and we suddenly have some intrigue around the March 11 meeting.







The ECB is certainly the central bank that's been most-concerned about rising yields. At the same time, yields remain ridiculously low (if not negative like bunds) and complaining about this move is a bit rich.





