ECB's Stournaras: Inflation will fall below 2% in the medium-term

There is no stagflation, the situation is under control right now

ECB will review policy alternatives in December

No need to modify monetary policy stance for the time being

Market view on rate hike does not reflect ECB guidance

No surprises to see which side of the fence Stournaras is on as he seems more firm about the notion that inflation is 'transitory'. But the central view at the ECB is that there has been a slow climb down from that stance over recent weeks.