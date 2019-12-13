Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Cable drops below 1.34 as the pound loses a bit of steam
-
AUD/USD buyers maintain upside momentum as we look to close out the week
-
Cable a little choppy to start the European morning; buyers have more work to do
-
A look at the pound as we count down to the imminent Tory landslide victory
-
GBPUSD extends to new year highs (and then some)
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Vasiliauskas: Inflation target is key issue to discuss
-
BOE/TNS November inflation expectations 3.1% vs 3.3% prior
-
ECB's de Guindos: ECB still has room to act with QE, rate cuts if needed
-
Bundesbank slashes its 2020 German growth forecast
-
IMF says Australian RBA QE is not necessary under the current scenario