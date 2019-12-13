ECB's Vasiliauskas: Inflation target is key issue to discuss

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Vitas Vasiliauskas

He is referring to their strategy review and this pretty much reaffirms that they may be looking to tweak their inflation mandate to aim towards 2% from the current "below, but close to 2%" level.
