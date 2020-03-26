ECB's Vasiliauskas: OMT is part of the arsenal and could be used

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Vitas Vasilauskas

Er, but what's the point? OMT would've been great more than a week ago but now after the PEPP announcement - which already lifted the 33% issuer limit - there isn't much need to go down this rabbit hole.
