ECB's Vasiliauskas: QE likely to stay for quite a while even after the virus crisis
Remarks by ECB governing council member, Vitas Vasiliauskas
- No need to change current path of PEPP purchases
- Too much stimulus is less risky than too little
- Does not think ECB can allow themselves to make sharp changes to policy
- It would be better to live longer in the transitional situation
Just some token remarks but he does not seem too worried by the notion that the ECB still has to somewhat convince the market that it can stick to the €80 billion per month range in terms of PEPP purchases. This was the latest data out yesterday.