Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
The AUD is the strongest of the majors and the NZD is the weakest today
-
Gold buyers go in search of a potential breakout
-
Cable slips to session low as election uncertainty begins to mount
-
NZD/USD a tad weaker as sellers eye a test of the 200-hour moving average
-
WTI crude oil futures settle at $56.23
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday October 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound shorts haven't been squeezed...yet
Central Banks
-
ECB's Vasiliauskas: I don't think we need any big policy changes right now
-
ECB's Vasiliauskas: Divergence of views makes institutions stronger
-
ECB's Muller: We need to open the debate on a new policy framework
-
ECB's Wunsch: Sept package means Lagarde does not have to make decisions in first few meetings
-
Economists cut euro area inflation and economic outlook - ECB survey