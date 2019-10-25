ECB's Vasiliauskas: I don't think we need any big policy changes right now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by ECB member, Vitas Vasiliauskas

Yeah, considering how split the governing council is right now after the September decision, they won't be able to agree on anything policy-related for quite some time I reckon.
