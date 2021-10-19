ECB's Vasle: There are early signs that wage pressures could become material
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Boštjan Vasle
- That could pose inflation risks
- ECB should end PEPP in March if economic trends continue
- Open to discussion on keeping some but not all of PEPP flexibility
It looks like someone didn't quite get the message on the whole transitory inflation narrative. But as long as majority - if not most - policymakers continue to play it down, don't expect the market to take much cues from the remarks above.