ECB's Vasle: There is room for lower rates if situation changes
Comments by ECB governing council member, Bostjan Vasle
- September stimulus package is working
- But if situation changes, there is room for lower rates
- No reason now to alter Eurozone growth prospects
- The economy is developing as projected by the ECB
- Industry remains weak but services, labour market more positive
Vasle represents one side of the divide in the central bank whereas the hawks certainly don't share a similar sentiment when it comes to further monetary easing. It is going to be a really interesting 2020 for the euro area economy and the ECB as such.