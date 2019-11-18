ECB's Vasle: There is room for lower rates if situation changes

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Bostjan Vasle

  • September stimulus package is working
  • But if situation changes, there is room for lower rates
  • No reason now to alter Eurozone growth prospects
  • The economy is developing as projected by the ECB
  • Industry remains weak but services, labour market more positive
ForexLive
Vasle represents one side of the divide in the central bank whereas the hawks certainly don't share a similar sentiment when it comes to further monetary easing. It is going to be a really interesting 2020 for the euro area economy and the ECB as such.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose