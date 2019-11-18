ECB's Vasle: There is room for lower rates if situation changes

Comments by ECB governing council member, Bostjan Vasle

September stimulus package is working

But if situation changes, there is room for lower rates

No reason now to alter Eurozone growth prospects

The economy is developing as projected by the ECB

Industry remains weak but services, labour market more positive

Vasle represents one side of the divide in the central bank whereas the hawks certainly don't share a similar sentiment when it comes to further monetary easing. It is going to be a really interesting 2020 for the euro area economy and the ECB as such.



