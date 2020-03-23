ECB's Vasle: We are monitoring the situation, ready to do more if needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Bostjan Vasle

It is no coincidence that we are hearing plenty of verbal intervention from the ECB after their stimulus package last week. This is merely to reinforce the notion and to maintain the market calm after their announcement helped to steady the bond market - for now at least.
