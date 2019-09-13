ECB's Vasle: We expect low growth of economic activity to continue in the coming months

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Bostjan Vasle

Adds that the ECB also expects subdued prices/inflation during the period as well. This isn't anything new to add to the rhetoric as Draghi has been mentioning this for a while now in his past few press conferences.
