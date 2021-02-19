ECB's Villeroy: As long as inflation remains weak, there can't be any change to monetary policy

Comments by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview

As long as low inflation persists, ECB must act according to our mandate

There is no risk in Europe of economy over-heating or a lasting inflation rebound

Euro should play a bigger role at the international level

This should be a priority for euro area member countries

The inflation remarks keep with the expectation that the ECB will brush aside any positive ticks in the numbers throughout 1H 2021 and label them as transitory/temporary.





Villeroy also took a jab at Elon Musk and Bitcoin, saying that "it is a great talent to buy assets discreetly and then make it public, knowing that it will increase their value". 🧂



