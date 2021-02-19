ECB's Villeroy: As long as inflation remains weak, there can't be any change to monetary policy
Comments by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview
- As long as low inflation persists, ECB must act according to our mandate
- There is no risk in Europe of economy over-heating or a lasting inflation rebound
- Euro should play a bigger role at the international level
- This should be a priority for euro area member countries
The inflation remarks keep with the expectation that the ECB will brush aside any positive ticks in the numbers throughout 1H 2021 and label them as transitory/temporary.
Villeroy also took a jab at Elon Musk and Bitcoin, saying that "it is a great talent to buy assets discreetly and then make it public, knowing that it will increase their value". 🧂