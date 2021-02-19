ECB's Villeroy: As long as inflation remains weak, there can't be any change to monetary policy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview

  • As long as low inflation persists, ECB must act according to our mandate
  • There is no risk in Europe of economy over-heating or a lasting inflation rebound
  • Euro should play a bigger role at the international level
  • This should be a priority for euro area member countries
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
The inflation remarks keep with the expectation that the ECB will brush aside any positive ticks in the numbers throughout 1H 2021 and label them as transitory/temporary.

Villeroy also took a jab at Elon Musk and Bitcoin, saying that "it is a great talent to buy assets discreetly and then make it public, knowing that it will increase their value". 🧂

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose