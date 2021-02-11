ECB's Villeroy: ECB balance sheet greening does not mean more easing

ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, remarks on the central bank's climate change initiatives

  • Efforts to cut carbon would not apply to sovereign bonds
  • ECB corporate bond buying should use climate criteria
  • Climate is already linked to ECB's price stability mandate
  • ECB should try to adjust value of corporate asset purchases based on climate risk
Some thoughts being shared by Villeroy but nothing too impactful. I'm not a big fan of central banksters getting involved with climate change and green policy but it is what it is and expect to hear more of this in the future.

