ECB's Villeroy: ECB balance sheet greening does not mean more easing

ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, remarks on the central bank's climate change initiatives

Efforts to cut carbon would not apply to sovereign bonds

ECB corporate bond buying should use climate criteria

Climate is already linked to ECB's price stability mandate

ECB should try to adjust value of corporate asset purchases based on climate risk

Some thoughts being shared by Villeroy but nothing too impactful. I'm not a big fan of central banksters getting involved with climate change and green policy but it is what it is and expect to hear more of this in the future.



