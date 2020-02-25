ECB's Villeroy: Coronavirus will have negative but temporary consequences

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Villeroy comments:

  • Bank of France will likely revise slightly downward 2020 French growth forecast (which is currently at 1.1%)
  • Coronavirus is a supply-side shock, hence one shouldn't overstate the adequacy of a monetary policy response
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has restricted non-essential business travel to (and within) affected areas of Italy, as well as other parts of Asia excluding Australia, New Zealand and India.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose