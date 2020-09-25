ECB's Villeroy: ECB might let inflation rise above 2% for some time

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by Villeroy

  • Inflation target should be perceived as flexible, symmetric
  • That means numerical objective is a target, not a ceiling
  • Medium-term inflation target cannot ignore the past
First, he says that one should not assume that they will follow the Fed's strategy and then he delivers such a headline remark. I reckon we can all look past the semantics because in the race to the bottom, nobody wants to get left behind.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
As for how realistic 2% inflation would look like in the euro area, let's just say that a glance at the core inflation over the years will tell you all you need to know:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose