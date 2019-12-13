ECB's Villeroy: ECB policy is accommodative and attentive

Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Sees beginning of stabilisation in the euro area

It seems to be a consistent message today that ECB members are seeing a "bottom" or "stabilisation" of the economy. I will admit that there are quite a number of green shoots but I wouldn't get carried away so as to expect a solid recovery from here just yet.





As a reminder, these are the same guys that said that the euro area growth slowdown is "temporary" all the way back from early 2018.



