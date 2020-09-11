ECB's Villeroy: ECB does not target the exchange rate
Comments by ECB governing council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau
- But exchange rate obviously matters for inflation and monetary policy
- We will monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to its implications for the medium-term inflation outlook
- Keeping all options open, will be ready to do more if appropriate
This more or less echoes sentiment from yesterday via Lagarde's press conference, so this isn't really anything new on offer by Villeroy. Lane was more explicit about his thoughts earlier, but evidently it isn't quite shared by the rest of the governing council.