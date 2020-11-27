ECB's Villeroy: First objective needs to be to keep favourable financing conditions for as long as needed

Comments by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau





Recalibration of policy instruments must not only focus on level of support

But also timeframe, flexibility and efficient targeting

Crisis tools have been proportionate, effective

Sees a case for allowing banks to resume dividends

All of the signs continue to point to PEPP stimulus being the main policy tool that they will work with next month, with the likelihood of enhancing TLTROs to ensure credit conditions are also sufficient in the system.





Other than that, there might not be much else that the ECB can do.



