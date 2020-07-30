ECB's Villeroy: French economy may be "a little better" than the forecast of 10% contraction

Villeroy speaking in his capacity as Bank of France governor





French economic activity may return to pre-virus levels in early 2022

French government must spend wisely

Restoring private sector and household confidence is key to the recovery

Just a couple of token remarks by Villeroy. A lot still depends on how the virus situation will play out for the rest of the year, not just in France but across the region and globally as well. As such, take any views on forecasts with a pinch of salt for the time being.



