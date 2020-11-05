ECB's Villeroy: French second lockdown to have less economic impact than the first

Villeroy says the Bank of France will publish its first estimate of the impact of the second lockdown next Monday

I think the headline is very much expected, otherwise the market wouldn't take too kindly on the news. That said, the lockdown is still expected to drag French Q4 economic output into negative territory and that isn't good news.





But Villeroy is here speaking at a conference to small companies, so he is largely just trying to keep the peace as plenty of businesses are affected by the tighter restrictions.