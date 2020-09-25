ECB's Villeroy: Inflation is not yet where we want it

Villeroy stating the obvious

There is no doubt about our determination to act as much as needed

We have ample room to manoeuvre

ECB has 'free hands' for future action

Don't assume ECB will simply follow Fed's strategy

Some token remarks by Villeroy, but essentially he is just trying to reaffirm the narrative that the ECB can still do more in order to get inflation back on track.





On the final remark, he wants to try and make a case that the ECB is different from the Fed amid the ongoing strategy review but we all know that they are one in the same.



