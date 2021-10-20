ECB's Villeroy: Inflation spike is expected to be temporary

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

  • French and European recovery is very strong
  • ECB policy must be vigilant, but can stay patient
Nothing that we haven't heard before but again, some subtle shifts in confidence. The key word in the headline being "expected" now.

Anyway, for as much as ECB policymakers are continuing to maintain that inflation is just transitory, I will keep posting the below picture too as an anecdote:

Inflation
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose