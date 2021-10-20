ECB's Villeroy: Inflation spike is expected to be temporary

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

French and European recovery is very strong

ECB policy must be vigilant, but can stay patient





Anyway, for as much as ECB policymakers are continuing to maintain that inflation is just transitory, I will keep posting the below picture too as an anecdote:









Nothing that we haven't heard before but again, some subtle shifts in confidence. The key word in the headline being "expected" now.