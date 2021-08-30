ECB's Villeroy: No risk of higher inflation at this stage
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau
He also adds that the ECB is unlikely to make a decision on APP in September, which is expected in any case since they also won't really be touching much on PEPP.
- Financing conditions have improved since June
- Interest rates will remain favourable
- French, Eurozone should be back to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022, maybe earlier
So far, his remarks are consistent with what we've been hearing in recent weeks.