ECB's Villeroy: No risk of higher inflation at this stage

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

  • Financing conditions have improved since June
  • Interest rates will remain favourable
  • French, Eurozone should be back to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022, maybe earlier
He also adds that the ECB is unlikely to make a decision on APP in September, which is expected in any case since they also won't really be touching much on PEPP.

So far, his remarks are consistent with what we've been hearing in recent weeks.
