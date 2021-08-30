ECB's Villeroy: No risk of higher inflation at this stage

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Financing conditions have improved since June

Interest rates will remain favourable

French, Eurozone should be back to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022, maybe earlier







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

So far, his remarks are consistent with what we've been hearing in recent weeks.

He also adds that the ECB is unlikely to make a decision on APP in September, which is expected in any case since they also won't really be touching much on PEPP.