ECB's Villeroy questions whether it is necessary to reopen QE now
The blackout period starts tomorrow
- Net asset purchases remain an essential instrument
- ECB has the option of restarting purchases at any time but questions if it is necessary to do so now
- Priority today is to better anchor inflation expectations, that should be tackled by forward guidance
This is a heavy hitter weighing in just before the blackout period starts ahead of the Sept 12 meeting. He spoke with AGEFI. It's one of a series of hawkish comments and is another suggestion the ECB won't deliver anything impressive next week.
I think there's a counterintutive risk that the euro falls on a hawkish surprise because it would be interpreted as a bit of a desertion.