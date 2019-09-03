ECB's Villeroy questions whether it is necessary to reopen QE now

Net asset purchases remain an essential instrument

ECB has the option of restarting purchases at any time but questions if it is necessary to do so now

Priority today is to better anchor inflation expectations, that should be tackled by forward guidance

This is a heavy hitter weighing in just before the blackout period starts ahead of the Sept 12 meeting. He spoke with AGEFI. It's one of a series of hawkish comments and is another suggestion the ECB won't deliver anything impressive next week.





I think there's a counterintutive risk that the euro falls on a hawkish surprise because it would be interpreted as a bit of a desertion.

