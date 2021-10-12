ECB's Villeroy: Risk remains that we fall short of 2023 inflation target

Comments from governing council member Villeroy:





Risk remains we fall short of 2023 inflation target rather than exceeding it

Exiting from PEPP would not signal the end of accommodative policy

Future PEPP reinvestments will be key to keeping monetary stance accommodative

It could be worth examining if and how at least some elements of PEPP flexibility should be kept in our toolkit



These guys have no idea where inflation is or where it's going.