ECB's Villeroy: Risk remains that we fall short of 2023 inflation target
Comments from governing council member Villeroy:
These guys have no idea where inflation is or where it's going.
- Risk remains we fall short of 2023 inflation target rather than exceeding it
- Exiting from PEPP would not signal the end of accommodative policy
- Future PEPP reinvestments will be key to keeping monetary stance accommodative
- It could be worth examining if and how at least some elements of PEPP flexibility should be kept in our toolkit