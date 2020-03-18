ECB's Villeroy says Bank buy more bonds if needed
European Central Bank policy maker Villeroy, head of the French central bank,. Interview with French business newspaper Les Echo.
- ECB "absolutely determined" to fight fragmentation risk between euro zone countries
- says we can temporarily focus on certain countries' debt if necessary
- says if we need to buy more bonds during this exceptional period we will do it
- no reason to close equity markets, we are closely monitoring bond markets' functioning and liquidity
- says commercial paper market not liquid enough, needs us to step up our action
Headlines via Reuters