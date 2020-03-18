ECB's Villeroy says Bank buy more bonds if needed

European Central Bank policy maker Villeroy, head of the French central bank,. Interview with French business newspaper Les Echo.

  • ECB "absolutely determined" to fight fragmentation risk between euro zone countries
  • says we can temporarily focus on certain countries' debt if necessary
  • says if we need to buy more bonds during this exceptional period we will do it
  • no reason to close equity markets, we are closely monitoring bond markets' functioning and liquidity
  • says commercial paper market not liquid enough, needs us to step up our action

