ECB's Villeroy says central bank to intervene in commercial paper market this week - interview
According to an interview with French outlet, WanSquare
Villeroy says that the ECB will continue to provide all the necessary liquidity to companies and will intervene this week - possibly as soon as tomorrow - on "the commercial paper".
Adding that the ECB intends to be a "operational, fair and significant" actor in the commercial paper market; while saying that the central bank has not deployed such firepower before to support the economy.
According to Villeroy, the ECB intends to buy non-bank corporate commercial paper on both the secondary and primary market, except for public companies.
The full interview can be found here.