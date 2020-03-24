ECB's Villeroy says central bank to intervene in commercial paper market this week - interview

According to an interview with French outlet, WanSquare









Adding that the ECB intends to be a "operational, fair and significant" actor in the commercial paper market; while saying that the central bank has not deployed such firepower before to support the economy.





According to Villeroy, the ECB intends to buy non-bank corporate commercial paper on both the secondary and primary market, except for public companies.





Villeroy says that the ECB will continue to provide all the necessary liquidity to companies and will intervene this week - possibly as soon as tomorrow - on "the commercial paper".