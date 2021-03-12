ECB's Villeroy: There is no risk of inflation overheating in Europe

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

ECB to maintain accommodative monetary policy as long as necessary

There was no discussion yesterday on PEPP envelope size

There will be flexibility on all levels with regards to bond purchases









Pretty much what we already know since the ECB statement release and Lagarde's press conference yesterday. The central bank looked to have done its part yesterday but we are already seeing 10-year bund yields reverse the move completely today: