ECB's Villeroy: Totally justified to keep accommodative policy stance for now

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Sees midpoint of forecast horizon for 2% inflation at around 12-18 months

ECB will keep PEPP programme

Will look again at QE this autumn







September is the next key timeline to watch for any potential shakeup to the PEPP programme but if not, surely we will see something by December.

The changes to the statement did see some dissent among governing council members as expected but all of that debate is one that can be said to be more theoretical considering that inflation remains more subdued in general in the euro area.