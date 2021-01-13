ECB's Villeroy: We are closely following the negative effects of euro exchange rate

Comments by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau

We remain clearly committed to 2% inflation target

Will maintain favourable monetary conditions for as long as necessary

We are monitoring with particular attention the negative effects of the euro exchange rate against various currencies





Pretty much the same old, same old by the ECB as this is mostly a reiteration of their stance from towards the end of last year. The headline does offer some caution for the euro, but EUR/USD pretty much still has the license to roam between 1.20 to 1.25 for now.