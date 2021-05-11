ECB's Villeroy: Will continue with PEPP at least until March 2022

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau


  • Even if PEPP purchases were to ease up, accommodative policy remains
  • PEPP tapering talk is purely speculative
As mentioned yesterday, it would be prudent for them to keep the current PEPP envelope running until the current end date. But whether they would need to use the full envelope or taper purchases soon, at least they have that flexibility.

His remarks on taper talk being 'speculative' is interesting. He should try telling some of his peers that instead.

