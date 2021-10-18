ECB's Visco: Market expectations "not that consistent" with ECB guidance

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Ignazio Visco

Bottlenecks are transitory, will take time

Price pressures may last some months, even into next year

Don't see second round effects

Monetary policy will remain accommodative, will look through price pressures

Yada, yada. We've heard this all before. As much as they don't want to accept it, this whole transitory narrative is getting a bit stale. A rate hike may not be what policymakers at the ECB would like but they have to figure something out on the inflation front either way.



