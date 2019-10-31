ECB's Visco: Our analysis suggest QE is probably the most effective tool under current circumstances
Comments by ECB governing council member, Ignazio Visco
- Monetary policy stance will remain expansionary for as long as necessary
- Eurozone inflation remains too low
- Sees risk of de-anchoring of mid and long-term inflation expectations
- Must decisively counter low inflation and economic slowdown
- Expansive fiscal policies could speed up return to price stability
I don't think the headline comment will go down too well with the hawks but it continues to reflect the dividing opinions among the governing council members at the ECB.
If anything else, don't expect them to reach a firm decision on any policy changes during the initial stages of Christine Lagarde's tenure as president.