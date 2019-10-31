ECB's Visco: Our analysis suggest QE is probably the most effective tool under current circumstances

Comments by ECB governing council member, Ignazio Visco





Monetary policy stance will remain expansionary for as long as necessary

Eurozone inflation remains too low

Sees risk of de-anchoring of mid and long-term inflation expectations

Must decisively counter low inflation and economic slowdown

Expansive fiscal policies could speed up return to price stability

I don't think the headline comment will go down too well with the hawks but it continues to reflect the dividing opinions among the governing council members at the ECB.





If anything else, don't expect them to reach a firm decision on any policy changes during the initial stages of Christine Lagarde's tenure as president.



