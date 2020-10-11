ECB's Visco says the Bank is discussing on how to review our monetary policy strategy

Ignazio Visco is the governor of Bank of Italy and a European Central Bank board member. He spoke with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera over the weekend.

He said the ECB current target of inflation below but close to 2% in the medium term was "vague and difficult to understand"

"I think the target must be symmetrical"

said the ECB was studying a recent shift in U.S. central bank strategy which puts more focus on bolstering the labour market and less on lowering inflation. ... "We are discussing ourselves on how to review our monetary policy strategy"







