ECB's Visco: Supply bottlenecks could last for longer than expected
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Ignazio Visco
- Impact could weigh on prices and production further
- EU should consider creating sinking fund to manage public debt accumulated by member states during the pandemic in the last two years
He's mostly speaking in his capacity as Bank of Italy governor but as he mentions that the supply bottlenecks are also starting to weigh on the Italian economy, but it speaks true for other countries within the region as well.