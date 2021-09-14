ECB's Weidmann: Digital euro should have a limited role in initial rollout

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Jens Weidmann

A gradual approach to digital currency makes sense

That means a digital euro with a specific set of features initially

Then the option to add further functionalities later

He is touching more on digital currency in his speech today, so there isn't anything pertinent on policy. In any case, he's arguably among the more hawkish members at the central bank so his views are generally well known by now.