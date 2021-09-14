ECB's Weidmann: Digital euro should have a limited role in initial rollout
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Jens Weidmann
- A gradual approach to digital currency makes sense
- That means a digital euro with a specific set of features initially
- Then the option to add further functionalities later
He is touching more on digital currency in his speech today, so there isn't anything pertinent on policy. In any case, he's arguably among the more hawkish members at the central bank so his views are generally well known by now.