ECB's Weidmann: ECB must not lose sight of exit from loose monetary policy
Comments by ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann
- Coronavirus effect can't be measured yet
- Some virus-related risks will materialise in Germany
- An epidemic in Germany would have direct economic consequences
- Current inflation target is understandable, forward-looking, realistic
- Accommodative policy is needed but must not lose sight of exit from loose policy
He's trying to take a longer approach of the situation but the immediate reality is that the ECB may need to be called into action to add to its current stimulus package if the virus outbreak starts to grip the European economy more profoundly.