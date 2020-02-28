ECB's Weidmann: ECB must not lose sight of exit from loose monetary policy

Comments by ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann





Coronavirus effect can't be measured yet

Some virus-related risks will materialise in Germany

An epidemic in Germany would have direct economic consequences

Current inflation target is understandable, forward-looking, realistic

Accommodative policy is needed but must not lose sight of exit from loose policy

He's trying to take a longer approach of the situation but the immediate reality is that the ECB may need to be called into action to add to its current stimulus package if the virus outbreak starts to grip the European economy more profoundly.



