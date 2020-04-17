ECB's Weidmann: ECB will continue to play its role in helping the economy

Comments by ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann





Must focus on reducing debt after the crisis

Europe is providing significant, impressive fiscal aid

No need for ECB to bypass banks and lend directly

Too early to say if current measures will be enough

Weidmann already quickly looking past the crisis with that debt remark above. But that won't be a focus right now as the market is still in the eye of the storm.





His other comments aren't much but adds to Lagarde's remark yesterday that the ECB will continue to do what they can in dealing with the fallout from the virus outbreak.



