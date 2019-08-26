ECB's Weidmann (ICYMI) - "no reason to roll out a large-scale programme to stimulate economic activity"

Dr Jens Weidmann is President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and a big wheel at the European Central Bank.

He gave an interview to the German oppress, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, that you can find here: link





Throughout the while interview Weidmann plays down the likely hood of ECB policy action (bear in mind he often does, and he is only one vvoice at the Governing council)

Eg.:

Forecast uncertainty is very high. And of course there are major items on the economic policy agenda that need to be addressed. But it would be wrong for us to act for action's sake or to succumb to pessimism.



Check out the whole thing at that link for further.











