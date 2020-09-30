ECB's Weidmann: Large-scale government bond purchases risk blurring line between fiscal, monetary policy

Comments by ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann





Enduring easy monetary policy can contribute to building imbalances

Widening ECB mandate could threaten independence As ever, Weidmann spreading his hawkish wings with the remarks above. It is funny though, where was all of this in March? I wouldn't look too much into it for now but if anything else, this feeds into the division among the governing council as reported here





It is something to take note of as we look towards the end of the year and if inflation continues to ease further, prompting the ECB to take more action.



