ECB's Weidmann: Large-scale government bond purchases risk blurring line between fiscal, monetary policy
Comments by ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann
- Enduring easy monetary policy can contribute to building imbalances
- Widening ECB mandate could threaten independence
As ever, Weidmann spreading his hawkish wings with the remarks above. It is funny though, where was all of this in March? I wouldn't look too much into it for now but if anything else, this feeds into the division among the governing council as reported here.
It is something to take note of as we look towards the end of the year and if inflation continues to ease further, prompting the ECB to take more action.