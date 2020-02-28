ECB's Weidmann: Monetary policy is already quite accommodative

Yeah, we already got your point





Says it is unclear how coronavirus will affect economic forecasts

But expects a V-shaped reaction in economic activity

He is mainly reaffirming that he is in the camp that won't be pushing for stimulus going into next month's meeting - as I would assume most ECB members will be.





The funny bit is that he is saying that he doesn't know how the virus will impact the economy but then expects a V-shaped reaction after. Good stuff.





In any case, expect the term "V-shaped" to be the next key buzz word in the market once we see some form of significant correction back higher after the risk selloff this week.



