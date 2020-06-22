ECB's Weidmann: PEPP is guided by inflation objective, will be temporary

Comments by ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann





Recovery from the coronavirus crisis will be "painfully slow"

The level of economic uncertainty is "exceptionally high"

PEPP should be flexible but not unbound

Capital key could be a useful benchmark

Shouldn't assume that ECB will keep yields low forever

German economy probably bottomed out in April

Germany has fiscal space for more measures if needed

Well, if it is guided by their inflation goal and with the recovery set to be "painfully slow", their definition of temporary may be until 2022 at the very least - especially if they plan to use the capital key as a benchmark for the stimulus programme.





I'm pretty sure they had the same thought with the negative rates experiment (as in for it to be temporary) but look where we are now. PEPP is definitely a different beast but don't expect the central bank to so easily get rid of it in the year ahead.



